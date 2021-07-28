Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,579 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHCT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

