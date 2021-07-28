Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $494,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Premier by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,501,000 after acquiring an additional 115,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

