Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.61% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

