Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in inTEST were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.13.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.