Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,290 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasTec by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in MasTec by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

