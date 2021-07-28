Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Acquires $21,400.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

