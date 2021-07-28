Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BDNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.10. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

