Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head to Head Comparison

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 10.95% 23.27% 12.29% Canaan -22.26% -33.18% -12.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.50 $47.13 million $0.27 47.11 Canaan $68.61 million 13.76 -$32.96 million N/A N/A

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Himax Technologies and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Canaan.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Canaan on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

