Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.01. Snap reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,692,760 shares of company stock worth $241,710,394 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

