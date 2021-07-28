Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 34,588 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of Frank’s International worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Frank’s International by 364.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

