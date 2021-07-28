Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of The Cato worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cato by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 84,187 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cato by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

