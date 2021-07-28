Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 74,872 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,872 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Thermon Group worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $558.23 million, a P/E ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $73.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

