Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $724,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Thermon Group worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.23 million, a P/E ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.81 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

