Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,896 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $40,070,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

