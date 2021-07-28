Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Enel Chile worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 82,383 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 91,976 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $48,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

