Stifel Financial Corp Has $294,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

HAIN opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

