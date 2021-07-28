Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,192 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

