ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stake Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.