Stifel Financial Corp Has $302,000 Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

