JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBAX opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.