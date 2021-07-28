Stifel Financial Corp Buys 422 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

