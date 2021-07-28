Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.31

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.