FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.75

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 99191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

