Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.66

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 4231171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

PROSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.