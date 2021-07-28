Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

