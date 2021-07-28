Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
