Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 795.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 795.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

EVT stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

