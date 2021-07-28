Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 728.6% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.