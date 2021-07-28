Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 795.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 795.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

EVT opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

