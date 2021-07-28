Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Increases By 811.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, a growth of 811.2% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of JFR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.03.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
