Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Increases By 811.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, a growth of 811.2% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JFR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 172,239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

