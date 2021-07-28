Barclays PLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 159.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

RMTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

