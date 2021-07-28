Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) Critical Analysis

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ulta Beauty and National Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 8 16 0 2.67 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $346.32, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and National Waste Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.00 $175.84 million $4.66 72.43 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Waste Management has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

