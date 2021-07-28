Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Limestone Bancorp worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

LMST stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

