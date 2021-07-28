Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,554 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.42. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

