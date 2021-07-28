Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

