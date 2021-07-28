Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.