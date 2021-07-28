Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 781.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.