Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 86.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.