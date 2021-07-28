Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 11,100 Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of FFBW worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FFBW by 352.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34. FFBW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

