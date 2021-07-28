Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

