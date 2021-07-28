Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 451,390 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

