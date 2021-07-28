Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 5.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 59,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,368,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

