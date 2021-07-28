Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.08 and last traded at $134.80. 9,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 357,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

