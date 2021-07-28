Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 325 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

FXI stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

