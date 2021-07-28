Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE NTR opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

