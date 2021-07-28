Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Critical Contrast

Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cigna and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna 5.18% 13.82% 4.27% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

88.1% of Cigna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cigna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cigna and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna 0 2 9 1 2.92 Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Cigna presently has a consensus target price of $283.44, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Bright Health Group has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 57.21%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Cigna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cigna and Bright Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna $160.40 billion 0.49 $8.46 billion $18.45 12.41 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Summary

Cigna beats Bright Health Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions. The U.S. Medical segment includes Cigna’s U.S. Commercial and U.S. Government businesses that provide comprehensive medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. The International Markets segment includes supplemental health, life and accident insurance products and health care coverage in international markets, as well as health care benefits to globally mobile employees of multinational organizations. The Group Disability and Other segment represents group disability and life, corporate-owned life insurance, and run-off business consisting of reinsurance; settlement authority; and individual life insurance and annuity and retirement benefits business. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

