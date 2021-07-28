Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,380,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

