Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 5.5%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 73,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,762,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGB. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $491.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 2.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

