Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

