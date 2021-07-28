trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 536.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

