trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42.
TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
