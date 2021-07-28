Colfax (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

